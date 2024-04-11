DPS names new Minnesota State Patrol chief

A week after the longtime head of the Minnesota State Patrol left the agency, officials have named his successor.

Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic was named the interim chief when Col. Matt Langer announced his decision to leave for a job with the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Thursday, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson formally chose Bogojevic for the top job.

“Interim Col. Bogojevic brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership and dedication, not only to the organization, but to law enforcement as a whole,” Jacobson said. “She embodies the State Patrol’s core values and cares deeply for the people with whom she works with and serves. I am confident she will continue to make a positive impact within the State Patrol and communities across our state.”

Bogojevic has been with the State Patrol since 2003, serving in a variety of roles. She became the agency’s second-in-command back in December 2022 after captaining the department’s Rochester district.

“Working for the State Patrol is so much more than a job to me. It’s a passion,” Bogojevic said. “I care deeply about our people and our mission. I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as chief,” Bogojevic said. “I look forward to working with Minnesota State Patrol staff and allied agencies who work so hard to keep residents safe on Minnesota roadways.”

She added that she’s looking forward to collaborating on new ideas to reduce traffic deaths and finding creative ways to recruit and retain troopers when she officially takes over as colonel on May 2.

In her new role, she’ll oversee the more than 900 employees in the Minnesota State Patrol. Of those, around 650 are uniformed personnel.