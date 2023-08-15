Bodycam video shows deputy catching kids after they were tossed from burning Carver County house

Bodycam video from a Carver County deputy shows the response to a house fire along Orange Street in Waconia last Wednesday where multiple people were trapped.

Video shows the deputy running around the house and catching two kids after they are dropped from a second-story window.

The kids are just 1 and 3 years old and spent a day in the ICU but they are expected to be OK.

The mom and dad were hurt when they jumped to escape the fire, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A deputy was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital but was released that same morning.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the fire broke out shortly after midnight on the 400 block of Orange Street South.