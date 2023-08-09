4 hospitalized after being rescued from burning Waconia home

Four people, including two young children, were taken to a hospital after being rescued from a burning home in Waconia early Wednesday morning.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters from multiple departments were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Orange Street South at 12:12 a.m.

The first deputies at the scene found flames coming from the home and learned four people were trapped on the second floor.

The sheriff’s office says deputies helped rescue a man and woman in their early 30s as well as a 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl from the home. All four were then taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries but authorities haven’t said what condition they’re in.

One deputy was also treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was released later in the morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.