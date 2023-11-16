Body of missing New Ulm canoeist found in northwestern Wisconsin

The body of a second missing canoeist from New Ulm was recovered on Wednesday in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Douglas County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office says crews recovered the body of 27-year-old Andrew DeRock following an 18-day search.

Last week, authorities found the body of the man who had been with DeRock.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men had gone out in a canoe on the Minong Flowage but were reported missing after family members found their canoe capsized early on the morning of Oct. 29.

Several agencies had helped in the search over the past three weeks.

The sheriff’s office said it hopes the recovery at least brings some closure to the grieving families.