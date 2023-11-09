Body of missing New Ulm man found in northwestern Wisconsin, 1 still missing

The body of a Minnesota man who went missing early last week has been found in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin said two men from New Ulm had gone out in a canoe on the Minong Flowage but were reported missing after family members found their canoe capsized early on the morning of Oct. 29.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said searchers recovered the body of one of the canoeists, 26-year-old Ryan Busch. Crews are still searching for 27-year-old Andrew DeRock.

No other information is available at this time.