Body of missing kayaker recovered from Mississippi River in Stearns County

The body of Donald Richard Worden, 39, the kayaker who was reported missing Wednesday, was recovered on Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities conducted search and recovery operations Wednesday through Friday after a 911 caller reported an overturned kayak.

A 911 call came in from a boater around 6:20 p.m. Friday, reporting what appeared to be a body floating in the water near the St. Germain Street bridge, authorities said.

Authorities recovered Worden’s body around 6:45 p.m.

Worden’s body was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

An investigator from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, as well as deputies and St. Cloud Fire and Police departments.