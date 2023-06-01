Stearns County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing kayaker

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is searching for a missing kayaker. The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A 911 caller reported an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River near St. Cloud Hospital just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. There was nobody around the kayak, authorities said.

St. Cloud Fire Department used several boats to search the water surface and shoreline.

St. Cloud Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office also searched the area but didn’t find the kayaker.

The 39-year-old man is described as being white, 5’11” and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a subdued-tone American Flag on the front. He has short black hair that is crew-cut style and a full, reddish-color beard.

The man’s kayak was a mix of red and dark red. Authorities say he began kayaking near the Holiday Station store in Sartell, and his destination was Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud.

If you have seen someone matching the missing man’s description or have information on his whereabouts, you can contact authorities at 320-251-4240.