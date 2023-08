Authorities say they’ve found the remains of 62-year-old Mark Lowell, who went missing Wednesday evening on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, his body was pulled from the lake around 6 p.m. Saturday.

As previously reported, Lowell went under the water around 8 p.m. Wednesday and didn’t resurface. Water patrol crews searched the lake over the next three days.