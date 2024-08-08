Body of Eagan teen recovered from Lake Michigan

The body of an Eagan teen who went missing on Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon has been recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The 17-year-old’s identity has not yet been released.

Porter County authorities were called to a portion of the lake near the intersection of County Road 300 East and West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of swimmers in distress. There, they found two swimmers and a Good Samaritan who needed medical attention.

The three were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

However, the Eagan teen was unaccounted for and rescue crews weren’t able to search in the water due to high waves.