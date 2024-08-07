Eagan teen missing in Lake Michigan

A search is underway for a 17-year-old from Eagan who went missing on Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Porter County authorities were called to a portion of the lake near the intersection of County Road 300 East and West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of swimmers in distress. There, they found two swimmers and a Good Samaritan who needed medical attention.

The three were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

However, a third swimmer — the Eagan teen — was still unaccounted for and was last seen 300 feet from shore.

Authorities said rescue personnel tried to get into the water to search but were hindered by large waves. A Beach Hazards Statement was issued Tuesday, stating waves were forecasted to be between six and nine feet.

Crews searched along the shore of the lake on Tuesday, and searching will continue on Wednesday contingent on water conditions, authorities said.

The name of the teen is being withheld pending notification of their relatives.