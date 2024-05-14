Body found on Kandiyohi County lake, ending search for missing kayaker

Two days after a kayaker went missing on a lake in Kandiyohi County, authorities have recovered a body.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office provided the update on Tuesday, saying the body was found on the southwest side of Nest Lake just before 9 a.m.

Officials had been searching the lake since late Sunday morning when deputies were told that 39-year-old Shane White had left alone in a kayak the night before and never returned. The missing kayak was found at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the body is now being taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.