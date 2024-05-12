Officials searching for missing kayaker in Kandiyohi County

Authorities are actively searching for a missing kayaker on a lake in Kandiyohi County.

On Sunday at 10:37 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a missing kayaker on Nest Lake in the northern part of the county.

Deputies learned that on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas had left by himself in a kayak from his vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake and didn’t return.

An open water and shoreline search started after officials arrived on Sunday and the missing kayak was found at 1:15 p.m. Authorities state that the search for the missing man is still ongoing.

The Minnesota DNR, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, New London Fire Department, New London Ambulance, Spicer Fire Department, Spicer First Responders, Sunburg Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Kandiyohi County Water Rescue and Recovery Team are also responding to the incident.