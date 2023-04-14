Body found in Le Sueur County believed to be of missing man

Authorities say the body of who they believe is a missing Cleveland Township man was found Friday morning.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office continued its search for Shawn Michael Mooring, 25, this past week. Mooring has been missing since December 13, 2022.

Search teams began searching the area around Silver Lake on Friday morning, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Searchers then found a body in the cattails and trees on the southeastern shore of the lake.

The body is presumed to be Mooring but was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Silver Lake is about a 45-minute drive from Cleveland Township.