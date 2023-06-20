Body found in Afton State Park matches description of missing Inver Grove Heights man

Authorities say a body found last weekend in Afton State Park matches the description of a man who was last seen in mid-May.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found at around 7 p.m. Saturday in an isolated area of the park.

The sheriff’s office adds the body matches the description of 31-year-old Andrew Dropik, who was last seen at an Inver Grove Heights gas station on May 16 and whose vehicle was found near the park a few days later.

RELATED: Authorities searching for missing man in Inver Grove Heights

As of this time, foul play isn’t suspected. An official cause of death and identification will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the time of his disappearance, authorities as well as family members suspected Dropik may have had a mental health crisis, adding a handgun was missing from his home.