Authorities searching for missing man in Inver Grove Heights

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person last seen in Inver Grove Heights.

Andrew Dropik, 31, was last seen May 16 at a gas station in Inver Grove Heights. On May 20, family members found Dropik’s unoccupied vehicle near Afton State Park, where he is known to frequently hike, the sheriff’s office said.

Dropik is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball hat and a dark-colored shirt.

Law enforcement said Andrew has previously gone extended periods of time without contacting his family, but he did not show up to a recurring event on Saturday afternoon. After his vehicle was found in Afton State Park, his family got concerned and called authorities.

Dropik’s family and law enforcement believe he may be going through a mental health crisis. A gun from Dropik’s home is also missing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Minnesota State Patrol, Afton State Park Rangers, and the K9 Emergency Response Teams (KERT), conducted a search in and around Afton State Park.

This effort included extensive ground searches, water recovery operations, helicopter and aerial searches, and canine detection and recovery methods.

Anyone with information on Dropik or his whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 651-430-7850.