Body found during search for missing Kandiyohi County man

Authorities say a body has been found during a search for a missing man in Kandiyohi County.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the body – identified only as being a male – was found Monday afternoon while authorities searched for 40-year-old Jason Dimler in Ringo Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office says although an autopsy will be done in order to officially identify the man found, he was found near where Dimler’s truck was found late last week.

No other details were immediately provided.

As previously reported, Dimler was last seen on Wednesday, April 26 at his Spicer home. Anyone who has seen Dimler or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 235-1260.