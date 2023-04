Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man, according to a tweet by Willmar Police Department.

Jason Dimler of Spicer was last seen Wednesday evening. His vehicle was found near Ringo Lake Thursday, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Dimler or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 235-1260.