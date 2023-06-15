Bloomington police chief to discuss charges, details of Monday kidnapping during news conference Thursday

The Bloomington Police Chief is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning regarding a recent investigation into a kidnapping in Bloomington earlier this week.

On Monday, Chief Booker Hodges says a woman was forced into a car from the Metro Transit Mall of America Station. An investigation into the kidnapping led to the arrests of three men in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Additional details and referred charges for the suspects are expected to be announced during the press conference.

Check back at 11:30 a.m. for a live stream of the event.