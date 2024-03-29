Bloomington nonprofit ordered to remove founder charged in Feeding Our Future scheme

Under a settlement with the state, a Bloomington-based nonprofit must cut ties with its founder, who is charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office announced the deal on Friday, saying Action for East African People (AFEAP) can’t allow Ayan Abukar — the nonprofit’s executive director and founder — or her daughter to work for the organization in any capacity.

Abukar is one of more than 70 people facing federal charges in the sprawling Feeding Our Future fraud case, in which prosecutors say money meant for feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic was used for personal gain.

She’s charged with bribery, money laundering, conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as prosecutors say Abukar stole millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds.

Ellison’s office says AFEAP paid over $1.6 million to Abukar and companies that she or her family members headed for her benefit, then failed to oversee her or remove her when she was criminally charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme.

Under the deal announced Friday, the organization has to remove Abukar and her daughter entirely or face sanctions.

The Attorney General’s Office says the deal doesn’t affect any other claims against Abukar or AFEAP, keeping open the possibility of punishment.

“The work that Action for East African People does by operating a dental clinic for uninsured and underinsured people is very important,” Ellison said. “The settlement we negotiated protects the important work of the dental clinic while immediately separating AFEAP from the bad actors that took advantage of their organization and the community it is supposed to serve. The settlement also furthers our ongoing investigation into the improper use of AFEAP’s charitable assets, which they hold in trust for all the people of Minnesota.”