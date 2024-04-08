Blackout plates already massively popular with Minnesota drivers

Is “blackout” the new black? According to data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the new specialty license plate option is becoming a fast favorite.

An array of new specialty plates first became available for sale on Jan. 1, and the minimalist blackout design — featuring an all-black field with white letters and a white Minnesota outline — is leading the way by far, with 52,304 plates purchased so far this year.

Through Monday, blackout plates have been the most common selection aside from standard passenger vehicle plates or temporary registrations, according to DPS.

Designs were also made for Minnesota professional sports teams: the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx and Wild. The Vikings have been the most popular, with 1,930 plates sold, followed by the Wild (889) and the Twins (772).

Other specialty plates introduced in 2024 include designs to support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (711 plates sold) and Lions Club International (75 plates sold).