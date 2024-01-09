Walz to discuss availability of new license plates during Tuesday event
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to discuss specialty license plates that are available for Minnesotans on Tuesday afternoon.
Walz will be visiting a DVS location for the event. The new plates became available on Jan. 1.
The plates became available for motorcycles, passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles in 2024:
- Blackout
- Lions Club International
- Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives
- Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Wild
- Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Vikings
- Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Twins
- Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Timberwolves
- Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Lynx
