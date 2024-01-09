Walz to discuss availability of new license plates during Tuesday event

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to discuss specialty license plates that are available for Minnesotans on Tuesday afternoon.

Walz will be visiting a DVS location for the event. The new plates became available on Jan. 1.

The plates became available for motorcycles, passenger class vehicles, one-ton pickup trucks and self-propelled recreational vehicles in 2024:

Blackout

Lions Club International

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives

Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Wild

Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Vikings

Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Twins

Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Timberwolves

Minnesota Professional Sports Team Foundation: Lynx

(Courtesy: Minnesota Twins)