Black Sheep pizza to shutter Eat Street location at end of November, single location remains

Black Sheep is shuttering one of their remaining two locations, leaving them with one single restaurant left.

The coal-fired pizza team is closing their Eat Street location on Nicollet Avenue at the end of November after 10 years in business. Saturday, Nov. 30, will be the final day serving customers.

In 2022, Black Sheep closed their St. Paul location. Their airport location has also closed.

The owners said, “We are going to focus our limited and aging attention on our original North Loop location and our grandchildren.”

A full note posted on the door of the Eat Street Black Sheep Pizza door reads:

Eat Street Black Sheep Pizza will be closing our doors on Saturday, November 30th for the last time. We have had 10 wonderful years here and our time is up! We are going to focus our limited and aging attention on our original North Loop location and our grandchildren! Thank you for these 10 years and we hope you all can stop in to the North Loop and see many familiar faces!

Jordan, Colleen, Sheila and the whole Black Sheep Pizza Team