Bill that would ban PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals,’ gets first hearing Tuesday afternoon

A bill banning so-called “forever chemicals” or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) will get its first committee hearing Tuesday in the Minnesota Legislature.

That hearing is set to begin at 3 p.m. in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The cancer-causing chemicals have been found in groundwater, including in the east metro.

RELATED: Minnesota health experts monitoring PFAS contamination in freshwater fish

Starting in 2025, the bill would require manufacturers to notify the commissioner of the pollution control agency if a product contains intentionally added chemicals, and explain why they are necessary for the product.

[FILE]

RELATED: 3M announces plan to stop PFAS manufacturing within 3 years

The chemicals have been linked to health problems such as high cholesterol and certain types of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: MPCA unveils new monitoring system for PFAS

More information on PFAS can be found on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website.