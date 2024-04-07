Benefit to be held Sunday for employees of The 19 Bar

An event being held in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday evening will help employees of The 19 Bar, which was damaged by a fire just last month.

Live entertainment for adults who are at least 21 years old will begin at 6 p.m. at The Saloon, located at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue. Tips given to performers and bartenders will be donated to 19 Bar staff who have been out of work since the fire, which forced the business to close.

In addition, event organizers say there will be a live auction, and some beverage sales will also be donated.

The 19 Bar was one of the oldest LGBTQ Bars in the Midwest.

Owners of 19 Bar have previously told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they plan to rebuild.

The 19 Bar sustained damage to the basement, first floor, and ceiling of the bar, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Fire officials say a garbage truck hit a telephone pole, and they believe it then energized the building.

