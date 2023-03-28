Bed Bath & Beyond closing Roseville, Minnetonka locations

After announcing the closure of its St. Cloud and Bloomington locations, Bed Bath & Beyond says it is closing additional stores across Minnesota, including two in the metro area.

An updated store closure list now includes the Roseville and Minnetonka locations. In addition, Rochester will also lose its Bed Bath & Beyond.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the company for exact closure dates, as well as the number of employees affected by the store closings. The company didn’t provide that information but said the three stores will have closing sales over the next few weeks.

Across the border in Wisconsin, the company says locations in Grand Chute, Kenosha, Madison, Mequon and Wausau either have closed or will in the near future.

Last year, the retailer announced it would be reducing its workforce by 20%.

