Bed Bath & Beyond to close Bloomington location in latest wave of closures

Another Minnesota store will soon close in the latest wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, the company has announced.

The retailer on Monday announced its latest list of more than 80 closures, which includes the Southtown Center store in Bloomington.

It comes after the St. Cloud location was cut last fall in a separate round of closures.

“As we work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible. … As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Bloomington, MN location in the coming months,” a company spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The spokesperson added that “closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months,” although no specific closure date for the Bloomington store was provided.

