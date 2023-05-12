Bde Maka Ska boat launch to close Sunday due to pavilion reconstruction project

The Bde Maka Ska boat launch will close on Sunday due to the pavilion reconstruction project, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Access to the dock and tender boats will be maintained while the launch is rebuilt.

The site will reopen to the public once construction is complete this summer.

The project will also create two new buildings, including new restrooms and outdoor public seating, to replace the building that burned down in 2019.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board asks that the public stay away from construction areas while work continues.

Visit the Bde Maka Ska Refectory Rebuild project page for construction updates.