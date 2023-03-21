BCA: Woman missing since February last seen in Stillwater

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen in Stillwater almost a month ago.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Amanda DuBois, 36, has been missing since Feb. 25. While she was last known to be in Stillwater, she also frequents Minneapolis and other areas of the Twin Cities.

DuBois is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Authorities aren’t sure what she was wearing when she went missing.

The BCA said a previous alert for DuBois may have included erroneous information.

DuBois is considered missing and endangered, and anyone who sees her is asked to call the BCA at 877-996-6222.