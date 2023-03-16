Law enforcement searching for missing woman last seen in Roseville in February

Roseville police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are requesting the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen on Feb. 26.

Amanda DuBois, 37, was dropped off at the Avid Hotel in Roseville and hasn’t been seen since. Investigators believe she may still be in the Twin Cities.

DuBois is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has brownish blonde hair and green eyes. Authorities aren’t sure what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone who has seen DuBois or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Emergency Communications at 651-767-0640.