BCA seeking missing person with active arrest warrants

Authorities are searching for a missing person who was last seen in May and is wanted on active arrest warrants.

Ma In Abdullahi Muse, 28, of St. Cloud, was last seen by his family on May 20. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Muse normally visits his family weekly.

Muse, according to the BCA, is known to be homeless in St. Cloud, has substance abuse issues and has multiple active arrest warrants in Stearns County.

His family said he may be staying in Minneapolis, according to indirect information they received.

Muse is described as being 5’9″, weighing 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Muse’s whereabouts should contact Investigator Chris Voth with the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.