BCA issues endangered alert for missing 14-year-old in St. Paul

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a teenager who walked out of child protection care Wednesday night in St. Paul.

According to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), 14-year-old Haroon Aymen Misawi left Children’s Hospital at around 10 p.m. and was last seen walking toward Walnut and West Seventh streets.

The BCA says Misawi has autism and could be in a poor mental state.

He’s described as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green polo shot, dark khaki shorts and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 651-291-1111.