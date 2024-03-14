BCA identifies Oakdale officer who returned fire during standoff

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the name of the Oakdale police officer who returned fire during a standoff with an armed suspect Monday night.

Officer Andrew Dickman fired his pistol after the suspect, 25-year-old Devione Malone, got out of a car and shot at officers who had pulled up to the address on the 100 block of Greystone Avenue North.

Investigators say Malone then went inside the house, opened a window and continued shooting while officers took cover behind their squad cars. He surrendered to authorities after about two hours.

A woman and toddler who were inside the vehicle with Malone escaped to safety, and no one else involved in the standoff was hurt. However, a criminal complaint alleges Malone struck at least two squad cars with gunfire.

BCA investigators recovered a .22 caliber gun and spent cartridge casings from the scene.

Malone now faces several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, court documents show.

All responding officers were equipped with body cameras, and a squad camera also recorded the incident. The BCA said it will review all available video in its investigation of the use-of-force incident before presenting its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.