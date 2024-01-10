BCA identifies man, officer in St. Paul shooting at apartment

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man shot by an officer in an incident in St. Paul on Saturday.

As previously reported, police responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Thomas Avenue just after midnight on reports of a man physically and sexually assaulting a woman. The caller also said the man had a gun.

The BCA has identified the man as 31-year-old Brett Kohl Fraser, of St. Paul.

According to the preliminary investigation, when officers arrived, they knocked on the door and identified themselves. The woman then safely left the apartment.

The BCA said that after officers ordered Fraser to come out of the apartment, he ran out into a small hallway where police were standing.

An officer, identified as Josh Needham, shot at Fraser three times, hitting him in the arm. The officers provided medical care until an ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.

Needham has 11 years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave.

Fraser has since been released from the hospital and was taken into custody.

Personnel at the crime scene found a replica handgun inside a backpack in the apartment, although it’s currently unknown who it belongs to.

BCA agents are reviewing body camera video worn by the officers as they continue to actively investigate the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review.