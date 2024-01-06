St. Paul police officer shoots man after responding to sexual assault in apartment

Officials are investigating after a St. Paul police officer was involved in a shooting on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said at 12:18 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue West for a report of a sexual assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to exit the building through a back window. Officers who were outside said they then saw the man go back inside through the window.

Law enforcement got the victim of the assault out of the unit safely and began calling out to the suspect, according to the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD).

SPPD officials say the suspect then charged out of the apartment at law enforcement and an officer fired shots that hit the man in the arm.

The suspect was brought to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras that were activated, officials say. The BCA is reviewing the video and investigating the incident.

As is standard after an officer-involved shooting, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, officials say.