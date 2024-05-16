BCA investigating use-of-force incident in Crookston

The Minnesota BCA says its agents are responding to what they are calling a use-of-force incident in Crookston.

Agency officials posted the information on social media just after 6 a.m. Thursday but released no other information about the ongoing investigation.

ABC affiliate WDAY reports a large area near the Polk County Government Center, located on North Broadway, has been taped off by law enforcement. While police are monitoring the blocked off section, they haven’t shared any details about what happened.

No details have been released about how many people were involved in the incident, which departments were involved, or the extent of any injuries.

