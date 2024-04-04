BCA: Expungement of eligible marijuana records finished months ahead of schedule

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it has finished expunging misdemeanor marijuana records in Minnesota months before they were initially scheduled to wrap up.

According to the BCA’s website, a list of records that qualify for automatic expungement under the Clean Slate Act was sent to the Minnesota Judicial Branch on March 13, which has 60 days to object to the expungement of any of the records.

The legislation was signed into law last year.

RELATED: AG Ellison, state lawmakers highlight ‘Clean Slate Act’ ahead of expungement clinic

The records are expected to be sealed by the middle of this year, according to the BCA. The agency had initially projected it would finish expunging records in August of this year.

Individuals who qualify for expunged records will not be notified by the BCA about changes to their records.

Progress updates are posted to the BCA’s website HERE.