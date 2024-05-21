BCA cancels alert after woman who was reported missing is found safe

Police report a woman who went missing in Moorhead, Minnesota has been found safe.

On Monday, The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an endangered missing person alert for 35-year-old Venita Abbott. According to law enforcement officials, Abbott had last been seen leaving the 3000 block of 41st Avenue South in Moorhead around 9:40 a.m.

An update was provided after 12 p.m. on May 21, when the Moorhead Police Department announced the missing person alert had been canceled after Abbott was located “safe.”

No other details were provided about the situation at this time.