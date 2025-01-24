Baxter juvenile in custody after making threats toward Brainerd High School on social media

A 14-year-old boy from Baxter is in custody after making threats toward Brainerd High School on social media.

A release from the Brainerd Police Department says a threatening video message was posted on social media on Thursday and sent to a large group of students who go to Brainerd High School. However, the threat wasn’t directed toward any specific people, law enforcement said.

Law enforcement was notified of the threat by Brainerd High School officials around 7:20 a.m.

The boy was taken into custody just before 7:50 a.m. He was taken into custody and brought to the juvenile detention facility.