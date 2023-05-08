Bally Sports North host Marney Gellner says she’s cancer-free after mastectomy

Marney Gellner, the popular local television broadcaster for Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and Twins games, says she’s cancer-free after undergoing a single mastectomy.

Gellner announced the news on social media Monday, seven weeks after her initial announcement that she had cancer.

The beloved media personality said she underwent the operation two weeks ago after some changes to the original treatment plan but she received the good news that she doesn’t need any further treatment.

A personal health update: 2 weeks ago today, I had a single mastectomy. Definitely not part of the original plan, but sometimes the plan changes and you gotta pivot like Ross Geller. I finally got clear margins and I am now breast cancer free! No further treatment needed 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/jaOwI04xmD — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) May 8, 2023

“It’s been an absolute roller coaster of emotions, but I remain extremely thankful and grateful that this was found so early,” Gellner wrote on social media. “What a blessing! Early detection is SO IMPORTANT!”

She also again urged women to regularly schedule mammograms, as she did when announcing her diagnosis.

Gellner has worked as a sideline reporter for Twins and Timberwolves games and as the play-by-play announcer for the Lynx. Near the end of 2021, she shifted into a new role as a host for Bally Sports North broadcasts.

