Bally Sports North host Marney Gellner announces breast cancer diagnosis

Marney Gellner, the popular local television broadcaster for Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx and Twins games, has announced she’s battling cancer.

Tuesday morning, Gellner posted the news on social media with a message urging women to regularly schedule mammograms.

She also noted her cancer was detected early, thanks in large part to her mammogram, and she’s planning to have a lumpectomy followed by three weeks of radiation.

Thankfully, it was detected very early and my treatment plan is to have a lumpectomy, followed by 3 weeks of radiation. I am SO thankful and blessed to have this option 🙌 Without early detection, I would be going down a much different road. — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) March 21, 2023

“I am SO thankful and blessed to have this option,” Gellner wrote on social media. “Without early detection, I would be going down a much different road.”

Gellner has been a beloved media personality since her time as a sideline reporter for Twins and Timberwolves games and her work as the play-by-play announcer for the Lynx. Near the end of 2021, she shifted into a new role as a host for Bally Sports North broadcasts.

