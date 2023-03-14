B1G Player of the Year, Coach of the Year awarded to gopher men’s hockey team members

The men’s Golden Gophers hockey team earned a treasure trove of honors at the 2023 Big Ten postseason awards, including Matthew Knies’ B1G Player of the Year and Bob Motzko’s B1G Coach of the Year.

The record-breaking hockey team also earned titles under B1G Defensive player of the Year with Brock Faber, All-B1G First Team with Logan Cooley, and All-B1G Freshmen Team with Luke Mittelstadt, according to the team.

Justen Close, Jimmy Snuggerud and Jackson LaCombe also earned honors with the All-B1G Second Team. Ryan Johnson also made the list with the All-B1G Honorable mention Team, as well as the B1G Sportsmanship Award.

The winners are chosen by Big Ten coaches and a media voting panel.

Motzko has now earned three B1G Coach of the Year awards in the last four years. Under his coaching this year, Minnesota won the season series against all six conference opponents, making history as the first team to win the championship by double-digit points.

The Golden Gophers take on Michigan at the 3M Arena at Mariucci this Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information, visit their site.