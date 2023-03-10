Gophers hockey ready for Big Ten semifinal game vs. Michigan State

After earning a bye straight into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals, the No. 1-ranked Minnesota men’s hockey team finally takes the ice Saturday night when it hosts No. 18/17 Michigan State at 8 p.m.

KSTP Sports spoke with coach Bob Motzko and players Jaxon Nelson and Mason Nevers this week.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Motzko, Nelson, and Nevers***

The Gophers are seeking their third B1G Tournament title, having won the postseason event twice in the eight times it was previously presented and own an 11-8 overall record, including going 8-3 under head coach Bob Motzko. The Gophers won the regular season B1G title.

The Gophers beat the Spartans four times in the regular season.

Win or lose Saturday, the Gophers are on their way to being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.