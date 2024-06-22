Authorities looking for missing man with dementia in Otter Tail County

Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man with in his 70s who went missing out of Otter Tail County on Saturday morning.

Robert Shaw, 79, went missing from the rural Henning area in Otter Tail County near County Highway 134 and State Highway 29 early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Shaw is 5’10” and 160 pounds. Officials did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Shaw has dementia, the BCA added.

If you have seen him or have any information, please call 218-998-8555.