Authorities issue warning after 2 men, dog fall through ice in Nowthen

Law enforcement officials are issuing a warning after two men and a dog recently fell through ice on an Anoka County lake.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to a body of water near the 22400 block of Garnet Street Northwest in Nowthen shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on a report that two ice fishermen and a dog had fallen through the ice.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby was able to push a canoe out to the men before emergency crews arrived but the first deputies on the scene noticed the men were showing signs of hypothermia and decided to start rescue operations before a marine unit arrived.

Thanks to their efforts, both men and the dog were able to get off the water and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“We are thankful all involved are ok and are proud of Deputy Fjeld’s selfless actions to help others in need,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

However, the sheriff’s office is also reminding the community that ice on many bodies of water is still not thick enough to walk on.

“By walking onto the ice when it is still too thin, you are putting yourself at significant risk of falling through and experiencing hypothermia or death,” the sheriff’s office said.

