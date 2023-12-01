DNR officials to provide update on ice conditions across Minnesota

Members of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are expected to give reminders about walking on frozen waterways this winter during a news conference on Friday.

According to the agency, a conservation officer and an enforcement division ice safety coordinator will discuss current ice conditions across the state and provide information about how anglers and others can stay safe on and around the ice.

The DNR adds there have been multiple instances of people walking onto the ice already and reminds everyone to stay on shore until there are at least four inches of new and clear ice. In addition, safety officials say you shouldn’t rely on the footprints of other people, tracks or social media posts.

In addition, at least five to seven inches of ice are needed for a snowmobile or small all-terrain vehicle travel and seven to eight inches are needed for a larger side-by-side ATV. Meanwhile, a small car or SUV needs at least nine or 10 inches of ice.

The following tips from the DNR can help you stay safe on the ice:

Wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice.

Carry ice picks, rope, a tape measure and an ice chisel.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals, since conditions can change.

Bring a phone, whistle or personal locator beacon.

Don’t go out alone and always notify someone of where you plan to travel and when you plan to return.

Ask about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

Parents and guardians should tell their kids, as well as other children in their neighborhood, to stay away from the ice unless they’re being supervised by an adult.

State officials remind everyone that ice is never considered 100% safe. CLICK HERE for additional ice safety tips. Additional information about the danger of being in cold water can be found by CLICKING HERE.

The news conference will be held at around 10:30 a.m. Check back for a stream of the event.