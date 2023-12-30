Authorities identify man who confessed to killing wife in Meeker County
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who confessed to fatally shooting his wife Thursday morning in Dassel Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Bryan Demarais was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, 29-year-old Kayla Demarais. He has yet to be formally charged but is due in court on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a home on the 22000 block of 713th Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday after a man called 911 and said he had shot his wife. Authorities found the woman dead upon arriving at the scene.
On Friday, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Kayla Demarais’ death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.
Two children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting have been placed in protective custody. They were unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.