Authorities identify man who confessed to killing wife in Meeker County

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who confessed to fatally shooting his wife Thursday morning in Dassel Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Bryan Demarais was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, 29-year-old Kayla Demarais. He has yet to be formally charged but is due in court on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a home on the 22000 block of 713th Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday after a man called 911 and said he had shot his wife. Authorities found the woman dead upon arriving at the scene.

On Friday, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Kayla Demarais’ death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Two children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting have been placed in protective custody. They were unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.