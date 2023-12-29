Man arrested after admitting to fatally shooting wife in Meeker County

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Dassel Township.

A man called 911 around 10 a.m. Thursday and said he had shot his wife. When authorities got to the home on the 22000 block of 713th Avenue, they found a woman dead inside.

The man was taken into custody. Authorities have not identified him or the woman.

There were two children in the home, but they were not hurt, authorities said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield police are helping with the investigation.