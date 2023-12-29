Man arrested after admitting to fatally shooting wife in Meeker County
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Dassel Township.
A man called 911 around 10 a.m. Thursday and said he had shot his wife. When authorities got to the home on the 22000 block of 713th Avenue, they found a woman dead inside.
The man was taken into custody. Authorities have not identified him or the woman.
There were two children in the home, but they were not hurt, authorities said.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield police are helping with the investigation.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.