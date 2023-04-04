Authorities expected to release updates Tuesday in Raymond train derailment investigation

The Kandiyohi Sheriff is expected to update the County Board of Commissioners on last week’s train derailment during a meeting Tuesday morning.

This comes after 22 BNSF railroad cars derailed last Thursday around 1 a.m. in Raymond, Minn. Several of the cars were carrying ethanol, a highly flammable chemical, which caught fire after the derailment.

Residents were evacuated from their homes and allowed to return several hours later.

The update will be streamed around 10:55 a.m. on the Kandiyohi County Youtube page.