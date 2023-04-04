Authorities expected to release updates Tuesday in Raymond train derailment investigation

Emily Baude KSTP

The Kandiyohi Sheriff is expected to update the County Board of Commissioners on last week’s train derailment during a meeting Tuesday morning.

This comes after 22 BNSF railroad cars derailed last Thursday around 1 a.m. in Raymond, Minn. Several of the cars were carrying ethanol, a highly flammable chemical, which caught fire after the derailment.

Residents were evacuated from their homes and allowed to return several hours later.

The update will be streamed around 10:55 a.m. on the Kandiyohi County Youtube page.