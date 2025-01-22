Attorney’s Office declines charges against MPD officers involved in fatal June shooting

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced that it will not file charges against the three officers who were involved in the shooting death of Michael Warren Ristow, 39, in June.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reviewed the case and sent its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Mary Moriarty said that senior attorneys reviewed the case and recommended not filing charges — she said she agreed with the decision and declined charges.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police were called to the 3300 block of Hiawatha Avenue on a report of a man with a gun on June 12.

There, they found Ristow with a gun and repeatedly told him to drop it. Court officials say Ristow then appeared to rack the slide of the firearm and started to raise it to point at officers.

Three officers, Enoch Langford, Abdirizaq Mumin and Chaz Wilson, fired their weapons at Ristrow, hitting him. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.