At Issue — July 28: Trump rally in St. Cloud, Harris campaign, Biden departure

At Issue: July 28

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, Donald Trump and JD Vance attending a rally in St. Cloud and Biden withdrawing from the presidential race.

Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance held a rally in St. Cloud on Saturday.

Hauser got a one-on-one interview with Vance.

Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin days after Biden announced his departure from the race.

A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showed Harris in the lead for the presidency over Trump.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL State Senator Ember Reichgott Junge to discuss the upcoming election, Harris joining the race, Biden withdrawing from the race, and Trump and Vance’s appearance in St. Cloud.

Hauser also spoke about the Minnesota 100 Club, an organization raising money for the families of fallen first responders through sales of special license plates.